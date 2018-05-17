Catholic World News

Patriarchate of Constantinople postpones decision on recognizing independent Ukrainian Church

May 17, 2018

» Continue to this story on Orthodox Christianity

CWN Editor's Note: The Orthodox Patriarchate of Constantinople has postponed discussions on a request for recognition of an autocephalous (self-governing) Ukrainian Orthodox Church. The request was made by both Orthodox and government leaders in Ukraine, but is strongly opposed by the Russian Orthodox Church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!