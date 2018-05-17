Catholic World News

New Vatican document on economic, financial system

May 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The new document was written by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith and the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. Entitled “Oeconomicae et pecuniariae quaestiones: Considerations for an Ethical Discernment Regarding Some Aspects of the Present Economic-Financial System,” the text is dated January 6 and was made public on May 17. The 34-paragraph document offers “fundamental considerations” and “some clarifications in today’s context.”

