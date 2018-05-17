Catholic World News

Pontifical council, representatives of 4 religions issue statement on importance of collaboration

May 17, 2018

Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The joint declaration was issued at the conclusion of a conference entitled “Dharma and Logos. Dialogue and collaboration in a complex era. Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, Jains and Sikhs.”

