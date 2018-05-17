Catholic World News

Dialogue is essential in our time, Pope tells interreligious delegation

May 17, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Dharmic religions to which the Pope refers in his comments are Buddhism, Hinduism, Jainism, and Sikhism.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!