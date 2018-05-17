Catholic World News

Vatican official publishes resignation letter prepared by Blessed Paul VI

May 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “In the face of the tremendous mission entrusted to him, in the face of protests and a society undergoing vertiginous change, Paul VI did not withdraw from his responsibilities,” Pope Francis wrote as he commented on Paul VI’s 1965 letter on resignation in case of grave illness or other impediment. “What was important to him were the needs of the Church and the world. And a Pope impeded by serious illness could not exercise the apostolic ministry with sufficient effectiveness.”

