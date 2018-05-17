Catholic World News

5.9 million have requested asylum in Europe in past decade

May 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (5/17 Italian edition) devoted front-page coverage to this story, reflecting the Vatican’s continued concern about the migrants and refugees.

