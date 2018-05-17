Catholic World News

Catholic group demands congressional investigation into TPS decisions

May 17, 2018

» Continue to this story on America

CWN Editor's Note: Fourteen bishops are members of the board of directors of CLINIC (Catholic Legal Immigration Network, Inc.), which demanded the investigation. TPS (temporary protected status) allows migrants from some countries to live and work in the United States.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

