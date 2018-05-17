Catholic World News
Leading European bishops: pray for peace, defense of life in Holy Land
May 17, 2018
Continue to this story on CCEE
CWN Editor's Note: The CCEE is the Council of Bishops’ Conferences of Europe.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
