Jerusalem prelate appeals for prayers for peace

May 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “We need to pray more for peace and our conversion and for all,” said Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem. He made his appeal as protests continued in Gaza and the West Bank and a deeply divided UN Security Council discussed the violence.

