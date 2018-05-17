Catholic World News

Pyongyang threatens to cancel the Kim-Trump summit and suspends North-South meeting

May 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (5/17 Italian edition) devoted prominent front-page coverage to this story. Click here for a Church historian’s recent assessment of Catholic efforts on behalf of Korean reconciliation.

