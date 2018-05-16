Catholic World News

Security breach casts new shadow on trial of Cardinal Pell

May 16, 2018

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: An Australian court has dismissed a clerical staff member after a “major breach of security” in the prosecution of Cardinal George Pell. The Victoria County Court staffer reportedly gained unauthorized access to information the court was keeping secret, including the actual charges against the cardinal. The breach could raise questions about the integrity of the proceedings against the accused cardinal.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!