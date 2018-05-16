Catholic World News

Pope urges prayers to counter ‘escalation of tensions’ in Holy Land

May 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: At his regular weekly public audience on May 16, Pope Francis said that he is “very worried and saddened by the escalation of tensions in the Holy Land and in the Middle East.” He offered his prayerful sympathy for victims of the recent bloodshed, and insisted that “the use of violence never leads to peace.” The Pope led the crowd in St. Peter’s Square in praying a Hail Mary for peace in the region.

