Marawi Catholics join Muslims in welcoming Ramadan

May 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Last October, the Philippine army decisively defeated ISIS-affiliated militants in Marawi following a 5-month battle that began with the desecration of the cathedral and the abduction of the vicar general and others there.

