Broken promises mean continued barriers to Catholic education in UK

May 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Caps on Catholic enrollment in government-funded Catholic schools in England and Wales will continue, despite the ruling party’s campaign pledge to end the limits,” according to the report.

