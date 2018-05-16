Catholic World News

‘Bear witness to the faith, build peace,’ Cardinal Marx tells German laity

May 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Preaching to 30,000 laity at the 101st German Catholic Convention (Katholikentag), the Munich cardinal said that “we need living witnesses to the resurrection of Jesus, people who speak and live the faith. We have no need of those who are mere executors, cold technocrats, power-seeking managers, dogmatic scribes.”

