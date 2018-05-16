Catholic World News

Indonesia’s Christians are ‘feeling desperate and terrorized,’ archbishop says

May 16, 2018

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Robertus Rubiyatmoko of Semarang made his remarks following suicide bombing attacks on three churches.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!