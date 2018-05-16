Catholic World News

Pope gives Chile’s bishops themes for prayer, meditation

May 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Chile’s bishops, summoned to Rome to discuss the clerical abuse scandal, held their initial meeting with Pope Francis on May 15. The Pope gave them themes to pray and meditate upon until the following day.

