Catholic World News

New Vatican instruction implements Pope’s apostolic constitution on women’s contemplative life

May 16, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On May 15 (press conference video), the Congregation for the Institutes of Consecrated Life released Cor Orans [The Praying Heart], an instruction that implements Pope Francis’s 2016 apostolic constitution on women’s contemplative life (Vultum Dei quaerere, Seeking the face of God).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!