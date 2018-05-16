Catholic World News

Upcoming papal visit to World Council of Churches marks historical milestone in ecumenical relations

May 16, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On May 15, the Vatican press office released an updated program for the Pope’s June 21 ecumenical pilgrimage to Geneva, Switzerland.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!