To ease deportation fears, immigrants apply for IDs issued by Dallas parishes

May 16, 2018

Dallas Morning News

CWN Editor's Note: “Even though there is no guarantee an officer will accept a church-issued ID card, the cards provide an added measure of security in a time when immigrants worry that not having an ID during something such as a simple traffic stop could lead to jail time and a possible run-in with immigration authorities,” according to the report.

