Holy Land’s bishops lament killing of Palestinian protestors, call for prayer

May 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “It is of great concern learning that 60 Palestinians were killed on May 14, 2018, and about 3,000 were wounded during protests that were held near Gaza border fence with Israel,” stated the Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land. “These casualties, or most of them, could have been avoided if non-lethal tools had been used by the Israeli forces.” As the funerals of the Palestinians took place, protests broke out in the West Bank.

