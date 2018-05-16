Catholic World News

A bishop reflects on 45 years of priestly ministry

May 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Stating that “I was not ordained to be irrelevant,” Bishop Thomas Tobin of Providence criticized the Met Gala as a “feeble and failed attempt to make the Church relevant or cool” and reflected on the low number of priestly vocations in his Rhode Island diocese.

