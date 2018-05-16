Catholic World News

Pope speaks to Roman priests, recommends treatment for ‘spiritual sickness’

May 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking in the Lateran Basilica (video), Pope Francis said that Roman parishes’ reflection on their “spiritual sicknesses” has been fruitful and proposed a “revolution of tenderness” as a cure.

