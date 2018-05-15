Catholic World News

Chilean cardinal explains delay in addressing abuse complaints

May 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Javier Errazuriz, the retired Archbishop of Santiago, has written to his fellow bishops in Chile defending his response to sex-abuse complaints lodged against Father Fernando Karadima. The cardinal admitted that Karadima’s influence and popularity weighed heavily in his decision not to take action for several years, AP reports. Cardinal Errazuriz is not participating in this week’s gathering of the Chilean hierarchy with Pope Francis in Rome.

