German president: Catholic Church should allow intercommunion

May 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has said that the Catholic Church should allow Protestants to receive Communion. Addressing a Catholic conference, the German leader said that he was speaking “as an avowed Evangelical Christian.” He also made a point of saying that he regularly pays Germany’s “church tax,” noting that the Catholic Church receives funds from the government.

