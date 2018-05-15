Pope reflects on resignation
May 15, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: During his homily at a weekday Mass on May 15, Pope Francis referred to the possibility that he may eventually resign. Commenting on the day’s reading, from the farewell message of St. Paul to the Ephesians, the Holy Father said: “When I read this, I think about myself, because I am a bishop and I must take my leave and step down.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
