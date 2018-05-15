Catholic World News

Pope reflects on resignation

May 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: During his homily at a weekday Mass on May 15, Pope Francis referred to the possibility that he may eventually resign. Commenting on the day’s reading, from the farewell message of St. Paul to the Ephesians, the Holy Father said: “When I read this, I think about myself, because I am a bishop and I must take my leave and step down.”

