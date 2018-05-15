Chilean bishops: We have come to Rome in ‘pain and shame’
May 15, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Summoned to the Vatican to address the clerical abuse crisis, the bishops will listen to the Pope “in a spirit of humility and openness,” said one prelate, “ready to collaborate with him and do whatever he asks.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
The US Bishops who protected sexual predators had blamed the recommendations by "expert" psychologists for their failures. I wonder what is the Chilean Bishops' excuse? All prelates involved in the cover ups need to be removed and replaced. It is noteworthy that in this Chilean case it was mostly the persistence of lay Catholics in their opposition to the appointment of Bishop Barros and their long quest for justice for the victims that lead Pope Francis to begin to act.