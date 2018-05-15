Catholic World News

Chilean bishops: We have come to Rome in ‘pain and shame’

May 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Summoned to the Vatican to address the clerical abuse crisis, the bishops will listen to the Pope “in a spirit of humility and openness,” said one prelate, “ready to collaborate with him and do whatever he asks.”

