New US embassy in Jerusalem generates applause and clashes, with 41 dead in Gaza

May 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (5/15 Italian ed.) devoted front-page coverage to this story. An Israeli media report highlighted the “festive religious tone” of the embassy’s opening.

