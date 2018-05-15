Catholic World News
Men outnumber women by 70 million in China, India
May 15, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: In China, men outnumber women by 34 million; in India, by 37 million.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
