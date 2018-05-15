Catholic World News

May 15, 2018

» Continue to this story on Washington Post

CWN Editor's Note: In China, men outnumber women by 34 million; in India, by 37 million.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!