Catholic World News

Jakarta archbishop decries jihad families as new form of violence

May 15, 2018

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Following attacks on 3 Indonesian churches, the archbishop of Jakarta (the nation’s capital) said that “planning and implementing a suicide attack by taking their children with them is a new [form] of violence.” The ultimate target of the attack, he added, was a pluralist Indonesia in which members of different religions have a place. The parish priest of one of the targeted churches forgave the perpetrators and said, “Catholics in the Diocese of Surabaya are in deep pain, but the Catholic Church is not afraid of terror.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!