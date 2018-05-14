Catholic World News

Australian prosecutors seek to try Cardinal Pell in secrecy

May 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Australian prosecutors have applied for a blanket injunction on media coverage during the sex-abuse trial of Cardinal George Pell. If approved by the court, the rare move would allow for the entire trial to be conducted in secret. Prosecutors have not yet revealed the details of the charges against Cardinal Pell, who has vigorously denied any wrongdoing.

