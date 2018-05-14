Catholic World News

Irish seminarians plan lawsuit after stories about dismissal

May 14, 2018

Irish Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: Two former seminarians in Ireland are reportedly considering legal action after national newspapers reported that they had been dismissed from the Pontifical Irish College because of homosexual activity. An unnamed source told the Irish Catholic that the young men left the seminary voluntarily, and they faced disciplinary action because of alcohol use.

