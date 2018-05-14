Catholic World News

German bishop: only universal Church can settle dispute on intercommunion

May 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Rudolf Voderholzer of Regensburg, Germany, who has led opposition to a proposal for intercommunion in the country, argues that the policy approved by a majority of German bishops cannot properly be implemented without the approval of all the world’s bishops, since it involves a shift in Catholic doctrine. Pope Francis has asked the German bishops to reach their own settlement of the dispute.

