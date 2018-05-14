Catholic World News

Assassination attempt on archbishop in Cameroon, critic of president

May 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Samuel Kleda of Douala, Cameroon, an outspoken critic of the country’s president was the object of an apparent assassination attempt. Shots were fired into the archbishop’s residence, causing some damage but no injuries. Archbishop Kleda has argued that Cameroon’s President Paul Biya, who has held office since 1982, should step down, saying that his government has been “paralyzed and destroyed by corruption.”

