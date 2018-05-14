Catholic World News

Suicide bombers attack 3 churches in Indonesia

May 14, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNN

CWN Editor's Note: A family of Islamic radicals bombed three churches, leaving at least 7 people dead. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks. Pope Francis prayed for the victims following the recitation of the Regina Coeli in St. Peter’s Square on May 13.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!