Pope set to be blunt with Chile bishops to unravel abuse cover-up

May 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: From May 15 to 17, Pope Francis will meet with Chile’s bishops “to deeply examine the causes and consequences, as well as the mechanisms, that in some cases led to cover-ups and grave omissions regarding the victims” of clerical abuse, according to a statement released by the Vatican press office on May 12.

