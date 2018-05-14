Catholic World News

Papal audiences (5/12)

May 14, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received, in separate audiences, the prefect of the Congregation for Bishops, the prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, a Colombian bishop, the Slovak ambassador, members of a Belgian association, and members of the Circle of St. Peter.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!