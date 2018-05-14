Catholic World News

Pope calls on Scholas Occurrentes to keep awake and never stop dreaming

May 14, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope founded the educational organization in 2001 when he was Archbishop of Buenos Aires.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!