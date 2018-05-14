Catholic World News

+Mario Agnes, 86

May 14, 2018

» Continue to this story on Avvenire

CWN Editor's Note: Agnes served as president of Catholic Action from 1973 to 1980 and editor of L’Osservatore Romano from 1984 to 2007.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!