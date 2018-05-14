Catholic World News

Papal audiences (5/11)

May 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received, in separate audiences, the prime minister of Romania, the prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the primate of the Orthodox Church in the Czech and Slovak Republics, and the ambassador of Lebanon.

