Catholic World News

154 representatives send letter to Turkey’s president demanding release of US pastor

May 14, 2018

» Continue to this story on Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC)

CWN Editor's Note: The Protestant pastor, who hails from North Carolina and has lived in Turkey for over two decades, is the victim of “anonymous accusations, flights of fantasy, and random character assassination,” 154 members of the US House of Representatives said in a letter.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!