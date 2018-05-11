Action Alert!
JUST  1  DAYS  LEFT !   We are at 98% of our goal.   We have $541 left to match!   Please donate to help us win a $26,000 Challenge Grant.
Catholic World News

Taipei archbishop says will invite Pope to visit Taiwan

May 11, 2018

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: The East Asian nation of 23.5 million is 35% Buddhist, 33% Taoist, and 4% Christian.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.