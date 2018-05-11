Catholic World News

May 11, 2018

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: The East Asian nation of 23.5 million is 35% Buddhist, 33% Taoist, and 4% Christian.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!