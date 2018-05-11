Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat: forests—and the indigenous persons who live in them—deserve our protection

May 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Simon Kassas made his remarks at the 13th Session of the United Nations Forum on Forests.

