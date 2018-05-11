Catholic World News

Cardinal Bo of Myanmar: amid extremism, the Church gives a voice to the voiceless

May 11, 2018

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: Before the Pope’s November 2017 visit, “many non-Catholics were not aware who the Pope was,” Cardinal Bo said in an exclusive interview. “Now it is just the reverse. The people of Myanmar have full respect and love for the Pope as well as esteem and respect for the Catholic Church. “

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!