Bulgarian prelate ‘deeply concerned’ about legislation on religion funding

May 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bulgaria is 60% Orthodox, 8% Muslim, 0.9% Protestant, and 0.7% Catholic. The legislation would restrict state religious funding to religions whose members make up more than 1% of the population; at the same time, the legislation would ban funding of religions from foreign sources.

