Pope appeals to young people in Sicily to resist the call of the mafia
May 11, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made his remarks in a message commemorating the 25th anniversary of St. John Paul II’s pastoral visit to Sicily.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
