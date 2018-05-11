Catholic World News

Pope moved by warmth and family spirit of Nomadelfia Community

May 11, 2018

Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Click here for a video of the Pope’s visit to the community, which was founded by Father Zeno Saltini in 1948.

