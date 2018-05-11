Catholic World News

Pope tells Focolari members to remain faithful to their roots and to trust in the future

May 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In a visit to Loppiano, Italy, Pope Francis prayed at the shrine of Mary Theotokos and spoke to over 7,000 members of the Focolare Movement (video).

