Church crackdown intensifies in China’s Henan province

May 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Beijing’s crackdown on Catholic and Protestant churches is intensifying in seven dioceses out of 10 in China’s central Henan province, with churches demolished and raided as well as hundreds of Bibles and holy books confiscated,” according to the report.

