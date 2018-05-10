Catholic World News
Turkey postpones hearing, sends American Protestant pastor back to prison
May 10, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The pastor, Matthew Bunson, has worked in Turkey for 22 years.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
